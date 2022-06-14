SI recruitment: J&K CS says exemplary punishment if anyone found guilty of malpractice

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Tuesday said exemplary punishment will be awarded if anyone is found guilty of malpractice in the recent recruitment of sub-inspectors (SIs) of police.

A high-level enquiry committee under the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) has been constituted to look into allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of SIs by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB).

The panel will submit its report by June 25 and exemplary punishment will be awarded to the guilty person, irrespective of his position, in case any malpractice is found in the inquiry, Mehta said.

The chief secretary reviewed the functioning of the Public Service Commission and the Service Selection Board on Tuesday.

The Principal Secretary of General Administration Department, Secretary of Public Service Commission and the Chairman of Service Selection Board attended the meeting, an official spokesman said.

The chief secretary said aspirants should await submission of the inquiry report and all necessary corrective measures will be taken in case any malpractice is observed by it.

Mehta stressed that the government remains committed to maintaining utmost transparency in selection processes.

The chief secretary was apprised in the meeting that the SSB will take all necessary measures to ensure that 10,000 vacancies are filled during the current year.

The meeting also deliberated upon different aspects of recruitment drives done by the PSC and the JKSSB.

It was informed that both the institutions will take every measure to uphold the integrity and transparency in their recruitments, besides fast-tracking processes.

