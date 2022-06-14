Left Menu

SI recruitment: J&K CS says exemplary punishment if anyone found guilty of malpractice

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-06-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 21:55 IST
SI recruitment: J&K CS says exemplary punishment if anyone found guilty of malpractice
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Tuesday said exemplary punishment will be awarded if anyone is found guilty of malpractice in the recent recruitment of sub-inspectors (SIs) of police.

A high-level enquiry committee under the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) has been constituted to look into allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of SIs by the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB).

The panel will submit its report by June 25 and exemplary punishment will be awarded to the guilty person, irrespective of his position, in case any malpractice is found in the inquiry, Mehta said.

The chief secretary reviewed the functioning of the Public Service Commission and the Service Selection Board on Tuesday.

The Principal Secretary of General Administration Department, Secretary of Public Service Commission and the Chairman of Service Selection Board attended the meeting, an official spokesman said.

The chief secretary said aspirants should await submission of the inquiry report and all necessary corrective measures will be taken in case any malpractice is observed by it.

Mehta stressed that the government remains committed to maintaining utmost transparency in selection processes.

The chief secretary was apprised in the meeting that the SSB will take all necessary measures to ensure that 10,000 vacancies are filled during the current year.

The meeting also deliberated upon different aspects of recruitment drives done by the PSC and the JKSSB.

It was informed that both the institutions will take every measure to uphold the integrity and transparency in their recruitments, besides fast-tracking processes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022