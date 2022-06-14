France's Le Maire: all options are on the table regarding EDF
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-06-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 22:23 IST
- Country:
- France
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday the state, EDF's majority shareholder, will always back the French power group, adding "all options are on the table," when asked if the state planned to nationalise EDF.
Le Maire made the comments in an interview with BFM television.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Bruno Le Maire
Advertisement