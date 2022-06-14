20 social media accounts suspended for posting hate comments: Ghaziabad SSP

Twenty social media accounts have been suspended for posting hate comments following the controversy surrounding now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks against Prophet Mohammad, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Muniraj G said on Tuesday.

The officer said the Internet media cell of the district police was monitoring hate messages on social media platforms and had identified 100 more such accounts.

One person has been arrested in this connection, he said.

The police have also issued an advisory on its Twitter handle warning people against posting hate messages.

Meanwhile, Dasna Devi Temple priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati complained to the police that some miscreants have generated fake social media accounts using his name and picture and were posting obnoxious comments.

The police have taken cognisance of the matter and the cyber crime cell is probing it, the SSP said.

The Ghaziabad administration had issued a notice to the priest last week, warning him of legal action if he makes a statement which spreads communal hatred. The move by the administration came after the priest declared that he would go to Delhi’s Jama Masjid on June 17 and give a presentation on the Quran.

