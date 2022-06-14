Left Menu

BJP leader in UP’s Jalaun alleges attack by miscreants

PTI | Jalaun(Up) | Updated: 14-06-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 23:58 IST
BJP leader in UP’s Jalaun alleges attack by miscreants
  • Country:
  • India

A local BJP leader on Tuesday alleged that he was attacked by some miscreants inside his residence in Kalpi area of district, police said.

Police have registered a case against two named and five unidentified people and started investigation, they said.

Naveen Gupta, husband of former chairman of Nagar Palika Parishad Santosh Gupta, in his complaint, claimed that around 11 am on Tuesday, two men -- Anmol and Sachin - along with five unknown people entered his house and started beating him with sticks, police said.

Hearing his cries for help, his family members and some neighbours rushed to his recue.

The attackers got panicked and fled from the spot leaving their motorcycle behind, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
3
Cambodian court set to rule in treason trial of dissidents

Cambodian court set to rule in treason trial of dissidents

 Global
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022