‘Agniveers' to get priority in recruitment to police, related services: UP CM

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-06-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 11:39 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the government will give priority to 'Agniveers' -- soldiers recruited in the Army, Navy, and the Air Force on short-term contracts under the special 'Agnipath' scheme -- will get priority in recruitment to police and related services in the state.

This comes a day after Defence minister Rajnath Singh unveiled the 'Agnipath scheme' of short-term contractual recruitment, extending a maximum of four years, of soldiers in the tri-services that include the Army, the Navy and the Air force.

''@UPGovt will give priority to Agniveers in the (recruitment of) state police and related services after they serve Maa Bharti (country)," Adityanath tweeted.

He said, "The double-engine government of BJP is dedicated and committed to the upliftment of the youth and to secure their future. Jai Hind!'' Adityanath had earlier praised the scheme and said it will create a ''golden chapter'' in Indian military history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

