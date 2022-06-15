Britain's defense secretary to discuss Sweden's, and Finland's NATO applications with Turkey
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 15-06-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 15:20 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Britain's Defense Secretary Ben Wallace on Wednesday said he would be speaking to the Turkish government next week about Sweden's and Finland's NATO applications.
He told a news conference it was "important" to listen to Turkey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US senator visits Taiwan as China ups military threat
Turkish leader writes on ''risks'' of Sweden, Finland in NATO
Finland doesn't take Turkish woes seriously, Erdogan's spox tells paper
US senator visits Taiwan as China ups military threat
Turkey says Nordics must change laws if needed to meet its NATO demands