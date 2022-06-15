NATO to help Ukraine with transition to Western weapons
A NATO summit in Madrid later this month is expected to agree on an assistance package for Ukraine that will help the country with the move from old Soviet-era weaponry to NATO standard gear, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
"It is very much about enabling the Ukrainians to transition from Soviet-era, from old equipment to more modern NATO-standard equipment," he told reporters ahead of a meeting of the alliance's defense ministers in Brussels.
