NATO to help Ukraine with transition to Western weapons

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-06-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 16:01 IST
NATO to help Ukraine with transition to Western weapons
NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
A NATO summit in Madrid later this month is expected to agree on an assistance package for Ukraine that will help the country with the move from old Soviet-era weaponry to NATO standard gear, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"It is very much about enabling the Ukrainians to transition from Soviet-era, from old equipment to more modern NATO-standard equipment," he told reporters ahead of a meeting of the alliance's defense ministers in Brussels.

