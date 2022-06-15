Left Menu

2, including 9-yr-old, drown in pond in UP's Bhadohi

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 15-06-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 16:43 IST
2, including 9-yr-old, drown in pond in UP's Bhadohi
  • Country:
  • India

Two people, including a minor, drowned while bathing in a pond here on Wednesday, police said.

They identified the deceased as Sahil Ansari, 19, and Vishnu Valmiki, aged nine.

Ansari, an undergraduate student, was bathing in a pond near Hariharnath Temple in Kunwarganj village when he began drowning. Valmiki, a sweeper's son, tried to save him but he too drowned, Gyanpur police station SHO Ram Darash Ram said.

Police took the help of divers and villagers to recover their bodies, which have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

