Missing minor girl found dead in Rajasthan's Karauli

The body of a 15-year-old girl was found near Mandrayal fort in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Wednesday, a day after she had left her home for tuition, police said.

The family members lodged a complaint of kidnapping on Tuesday after the girl went missing, they said.

''Whether it is a case of rape, it can be ascertained only after post-mortem,'' Karauli SP Shailendra Singh said.

Forensic experts have collected evidence from the spot, police said, adding the family suspected rape and murder.

The post-mortem of the deceased has been done and further investigation is underway, the SP said.

