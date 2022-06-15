Missing minor girl found dead in Rajasthan's Karauli
- Country:
- India
The body of a 15-year-old girl was found near Mandrayal fort in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Wednesday, a day after she had left her home for tuition, police said.
The family members lodged a complaint of kidnapping on Tuesday after the girl went missing, they said.
''Whether it is a case of rape, it can be ascertained only after post-mortem,'' Karauli SP Shailendra Singh said.
Forensic experts have collected evidence from the spot, police said, adding the family suspected rape and murder.
The post-mortem of the deceased has been done and further investigation is underway, the SP said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karauli SP Shailendra Singh
- Rajasthan
- Karauli district