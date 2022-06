Kerala govt decides to include 9 more communities in state OBC list

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to include nine more communities in the state OBC list.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided to include Kurukkal/ Gurukul, Chettiar, Hindu Chetti, Pappada Chetti, Kumara Kshatriya, Puluva Gounder, Vettuva Gounder, Padayachi Gounder and Kavilia Gounder in the state OBC list, an official release said here.

In February this year, the state government had included the Christian Nadar community in the state, except people belonging to South Indian United Church (SIUC), in the state OBC list.

The decisions were taken after the states regained the power to include backward communities in the OBC list following the passage of the 127th Amendment to the Constitution by Parliament.

The cabinet meeting held here today also decided to set up State Special Branch Detachments in Kollam, Thrissur, and Kannur Rural Police Districts. For this, three posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) will be created, the release said.

The government also decided to declare the Malabar Cancer Centre as the Post Graduate Institute of Oncology Sciences and Research. The Centre will be renamed as Malabar Cancer Centre (Post Graduate Institute of Oncology Sciences and Research).

