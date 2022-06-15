Appointment of MAC Charter Sector Council executive committee welcomed

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, has welcomed the appointment of the executive committee of the Marketing, Advertising and Communications (MAC) Charter Sector Council.

The MAC Charter Sector Council has appointed Angelo Tandy as Chairperson, and Mathe Okaba as Deputy Chairperson.

The Chairpersons of subcommittees are as follows:

Governance, Finance and Fundraising: Teboho Ditshego

Research and Monitoring: Veli Ngubane

Strategy and Regulations: Lebohang Masilele

Consumer Awareness and Education: Shireen Jaftha

"I am pleased that since the inauguration of the MAC Charter Sector Council on 25 March 2022, the executive committee has been appointed.

"I believe that the Council is up to the task of transforming the MAC industry by broadening the meaningful participation of blacks, women, youth and people with disabilities in this sector - not just as consumers but also as entrepreneurs," Minister Gungubele said on Wednesday.

The MAC Charter Sector Council is responsible for, among other things, overseeing the implementation of the MAC Charter Sector Code; monitoring compliance with the MAC Charter Sector Code; providing guidance on matters relating to BEE in the MAC sector; developing baseline indicators for all different elements of the B-BBEE; and engaging and advising the sector Minister, GCIS and other relevant regulatory entities regarding the MAC Sector Code.

Persons appointed serve as non-executive members of the MAC Charter Council, for a maximum period of four years.

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition is responsible for all Charter Councils while the Minister in The Presidency is the line function Minister responsible for MAC Sector Council; and Development of Sector Code as an integral and strategic vehicle to advance transformation in the economy at secretarial level.

Additional information on the Council members is available at https://www.gcis.gov.za/marketing-advertising-and-communications-charter-sector-council-launch.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)