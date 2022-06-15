'Agnipath' scheme a transformational reform for Army and nation: Southern Command chief

Lieutenant General Arvind Walia, Chief of Staff, Southern Command, on Wednesday said the new 'Agnipath' scheme for recruitment in the armed forces is a ''transformational reform'' for the Army and the nation as it aims to bring paradigm changes in the Army's human resource management.

Speaking to reporters at the Southern Command headquarters here, Lt General Walia said the concept of the scheme envisages the promotion of nationalism in the youth by offering skilled manpower to the society and ensuring a more youthful profile of the Army. The government on Tuesday unveiled the 'Agnipath' scheme for the recruitment of soldiers in the Army, Navy and the Air Force on a short-term contractual basis for four years to ensure a youthful profile of the armed forces. ''The Agnipath scheme is a transformational reform for the Army and the nation and aims to bring paradigm changes in the human resource management of the Indian Army,'' he said.

The southern commander also said the youthful profile of the Army will provide a fresh lease of ''josh and jazba'' (enthusiasm) while bringing about a transformational shift towards a more technical-savvy armed force, which is the need of the hour.

The youths recruited under the scheme will be known as 'Agniveers'. After completion of the four-year tenure, 25 per cent of the recruits from each specific batch would be offered regular service.

The Lt General assured that there will be no compromise on the standards applied by the armed forces in ensuring the minimum physical, medical and professional parameters for recruits. He also said that during the implementation and stabilisation of the scheme, the Army's operational capabilities and preparedness will be fully maintained.

''I wish to emphatically state that the Army will continue to retain its rich legacy, history, traditions, military values and culture - based on the principles of cohesiveness, camaraderie, and the core ethos of 'Naam, Namak and Nishan'”, he stated.

It is envisaged that the average age profile of the Indian Armed forces would come down by about 4-5 years by the implementation of this scheme. ''The dividends of short military service to the nation, society and the youth of the nation are immense. This includes the inculcation of patriotism, teamwork, enhancement of physical fitness, ingrained loyalty for the country and availability of trained personnel to boost national security in times of external threats, internal threats and natural disasters,'' the Lt General said.

He also said the scheme will lead to a much more youthful and technically adept war-fighting force by ensuring a fine balance between youthful and experienced personnel in the armed forces. The Lt General added that the first rally of the recruitment will be held within 90 days.

