Lithuania's army says it has not taken hostile action against other states

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 25-04-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 16:37 IST
Lithuania's army said on Thursday it had not taken any hostile action against other states.
The statement by a Lithuanian army spokesperson was made in reaction to a Belarus security service claim that Belarus had thwarted an attack on Minsk by drones launched from Lithuania.
