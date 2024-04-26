Left Menu

Pakistan Army's Commitment to Countering Negativity Emphasized by General Munir

Pakistan's Army chief Gen. Munir emphasized the importance of unity against negative forces and social media criticism. He stated that the armed forces, with public support, would defeat inimical forces seeking to hinder Pakistan's development. Munir also highlighted economic stability as crucial for complete independence, vowing that instability would not be tolerated in the country's path towards prosperity. Last month, he had assured support for the government's economic recovery initiatives. Pakistan's Army has historically held significant influence in national affairs, particularly in security and foreign policy.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-04-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 20:20 IST
Pakistan's Army chief General Syed Asim Munir said on Friday that a ''united team Pakistan'' could defeat "negative forces", as he asserted that negative propaganda and social media trolls could not distract the nation from marching towards its development and prosperity.

Addressing the Green Pakistan Initiative conference, Gen. Munir said that the country's armed forces, with the nation's support, would defeat all the inimical forces bent on impeding Pakistan's development and prosperity, Geo News reported.

He asserted that negative propaganda and social media trolls could not distract the nation from marching towards its development and prosperity.

"Let us all reject negative forces together and focus on Pakistan's journey of development and stability," he was quoted as saying.

"We are all a united team Pakistan – InshaAllah (God willing), with the cooperation and support of the people, all efforts of those who distract and obstruct Pakistan's development journey will fail," he said.

Stressing the need for overpowering economic challenges, Gen. Munir said that complete independence without economic stability is not possible.

"In today's era, complete independence is not possible without economic stability," he said, warning that ''no instability will be tolerated'' in the country's journey towards prosperity and development.

Last month, the Army chief assured the unwavering resolve of the Army to support the new Pakistan government's initiatives aimed at the cash-strapped country's economic recovery.

He made the remarks during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Pakistan's powerful Army, which has ruled the country for more than half of its 75-plus years of existence, has wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

