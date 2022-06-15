Left Menu

Maha: Unidentified woman found murdered on village street in Thane district

The body of an unidentified woman was found lying along a road in Padgha village in Thane district of Maharashtra, following which a case of murder was registered against unidentified persons, police said on Wednesday.The body was spotted by passersby on Tuesday morning lying in a pool of blood. The woman is yet to be identified.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-06-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 20:37 IST
The body was spotted by passersby on Tuesday morning lying in a pool of blood. The deceased appears to be in her late 20s, an official said. Prima facie, the woman was attacked on her neck and her body was dumped in the village to destroy evidence, he added. The woman is yet to be identified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

