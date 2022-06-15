J-K: Northern army commander reviews security for Amarnath Yatra

Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday reviewed security and operational preparedness for Amarnath Yatra that is scheduled to begin this month-end.

Lt Gen Dwivedi arrived here on a three-day visit to Kashmir from June 15 to 17 and would be visiting forward posts on the Line of Control and the hinterland to review the overall security situation in the Valley, Public Relations Officer (Defence) Col Emron Musavi said. He said the northern army commander, accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen ADS Aujla, visited various locations and formations in the hinterland.

Lt Gen Dwivedi was briefed on the counter-terrorism grid, development works and current security situation. The army commander also reviewed security and operational preparedness for Amarnath Yatra and held a detailed briefing with all the stakeholders and appreciated efforts being undertaken for a peaceful and incident-free pilgrimage, the PRO said. The army commander during his interaction with the troops over tea complimented the soldiers for the conduct of just operations with precision, ensuring zero collateral damage.

Lt Gen Dwivedi was appreciative of the excellent soldier-citizen connect activities, which have resulted in overall reduction in the terrorist recruitments.

The PRO said the northern army commander arrived at Chinar Corps headquarters later in the day.

He was briefed by Lt Gen Aujla on the overall security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries’ design.

