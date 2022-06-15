Security alert at London's Waterloo underground station over -police

London's Waterloo underground station will reopen shortly, having earlier been evacuated as a precaution due to a suspicious package which turned out to be a false alarm, British Transport Police (BTS) said on Wednesday.

The London underground's Jubilee line was part suspended while police responded to the security alert. "The station was evacuated as a precaution while officers attended to assess the item," a BTS spokeswoman said. "It was deemed to be non-suspicious and the station will shortly be re-opened."

