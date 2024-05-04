Left Menu

Soccer-Austria midfielder Schlager to miss Euros with ACL injury

Schlager, 26, was substituted in the 16th minute on Friday after sustaining the injury to his left knee and will be sidelined for several months while he undergoes surgery, the Bundesliga club said. "The news comes as a shock for us all and especially for Xaver," Leipzig's sporting director Rouven Schroder said on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2024 22:19 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 22:03 IST
Soccer-Austria midfielder Schlager to miss Euros with ACL injury
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

RB Leipzig and Austria midfielder Xaver Schlager will miss this year's European Championship after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a 1-1 Bundesliga draw at Hoffenheim. Schlager, 26, was substituted in the 16th minute on Friday after sustaining the injury to his left knee and will be sidelined for several months while he undergoes surgery, the Bundesliga club said.

"The news comes as a shock for us all and especially for Xaver," Leipzig's sporting director Rouven Schroder said on Saturday. "He is a key figure within our team and has been enjoying a strong season so far, one that he was hoping to crown by featuring at Euro 2024."

Ralf Rangnick's Austria kick off their Euro campaign against France on June 17 in Duesseldorf, Germany. Their Group D also includes Poland and the Netherlands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Cancer in India in 2022

Tata Memorial Study Highlights $5.6 Billion Productivity Loss from Oral Canc...

 India
3
Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Study

Insufficient Carbon Removal Plans Jeopardize Paris Agreement Ambitions: Stud...

 India
4
The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

The Future of Conversational AI: OpenAI's GPT-5 and Meta's Llama-3

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024