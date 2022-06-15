3 teenagers drown in Chenab river in Jammu

Three teenagers drowned while taking a bath in the Chenab river in the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said.

Local said the three had gone to attend the religious festival of Prakash Utsav at a temple in Malpur in border area of Kanachak when the incident happened. They went to take a bath in the nearby Chinab river and drowned, the officials said.

The locals launched a search operation using boats and managed to recover a body.

The three were identified as Anash (13), Labish (17) and Manish (18), the locals said.

They told the mediapersons there was no help from the administration in rescue operation or in finding the children.

