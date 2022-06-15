Left Menu

Turkey says documents from Sweden "do not meet expectations"

Updated: 15-06-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 22:08 IST
Turkey says documents from Sweden "do not meet expectations"
Turkey's expectations were not met by documents from Sweden, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, adding that any negotiations on the northern European countries' bid to join NATO would have to address Turkey's demands first.

Sweden and Finland applied to join the alliance last month, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Their applications have faced unexpected opposition from Turkey, which has been angered by what it deems is Swedish support of Kurdish militants and by a previous decision to withdraw arms export licenses to Turkey.

