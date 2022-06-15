Canada to send C$9 mln of replacement barrels for howitzer guns to Ukraine
- Country:
- Canada
Canada will provide 10 replacement barrels for M777 howitzer artillery guns to Ukraine in new military aid valued at C$9 million ($6.9 million), the Canadian defense minister said on Wednesday.
"We will continue to work around the clock to provide Ukraine with the comprehensive military aid that it needs to defend its sovereignty and security," Defense Minister Anita Anand said in a statement.
Canada donated the M777 howitzers to Ukraine earlier and the replacement barrels are needed to maintain their distance range and accuracy. ($1 = 1.2971 Canadian dollars)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canadian
- Anita Anand
- Canada
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
Jaishankar raises issue of misuse of freedom, dangers of extremism with Canadian counterpart
Jaishankar speaks to Canadian foreign minister
Chinese harassment of Canadian patrol aircraft 'extremely troubling,' says Trudeau
Canadian singer Jacob Hoggard convicted of sexual assault
China rejects Canadian, Australian charges in air encounters