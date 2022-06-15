Left Menu

Canada to send C$9 mln of replacement barrels for howitzer guns to Ukraine

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 15-06-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 23:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada will provide 10 replacement barrels for M777 howitzer artillery guns to Ukraine in new military aid valued at C$9 million ($6.9 million), the Canadian defense minister said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to work around the clock to provide Ukraine with the comprehensive military aid that it needs to defend its sovereignty and security," Defense Minister Anita Anand said in a statement.

Canada donated the M777 howitzers to Ukraine earlier and the replacement barrels are needed to maintain their distance range and accuracy. ($1 = 1.2971 Canadian dollars)

