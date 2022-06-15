Man held for pressuring woman for physical relations

Police here arrested a leader of a traders' union for allegedly pressuring a woman to have physical relations after making obscene videos of her, police said on Wednesday. Anupshahr Circle Officer Umesh Kumar Pandey said the woman had filed a complaint against a resident of the city, accusing him of pressurising her for a physical relationship by making obscene videos. Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene acts in a public place), 354 (criminal use of force with intent to outrage modesty) and Section 67 of the IT Act, the official said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The accused is said to be the president of the Vypar Mandal of Jahangirabad town. The woman has alleged that the accused made obscene videos during video calling and forced her to have physical relations by threatening to make them viral.

