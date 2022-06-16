Left Menu

Gurugram: Man arrested for theft

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 16-06-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 00:11 IST
Gurugram: Man arrested for theft
  • Country:
  • India

Police here nabbed a man who used to gain entry into houses by befooling children and decamped with valuables, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Lakhwinder, alias Shiva, a native of Punjab. He was nabbed from the Faridabad road, said police.

He confessed to have involvement in 11 such incidents in the past a few months. Police produced him before a court, which sent him to three-day police custody.

Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (Crime) said the accused used to go to an area on a scooter and would tell children that their mother and father have been caught by police and they should bring money. He then used to escape with the cash and jewellery kept in the house. He also befooled children saying their parents have met with an accident. The accused told police that he carried out 11 such thefts in the past a few months, the ACP said.

