Three policemen killed as car falls into ravine in Sikkim

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 16-06-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 00:45 IST
Three policemen were killed and four others injured on Wednesday when their vehicle plunged into a ravine in North Sikkim, a senior official said. The accident occurred in the Lingzya area after the police vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the ravine, Dzongu's Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dr Sonam Rinchen Lepcha said.

The three deceased have been identified as Sancha Bir Tamang, Lensong Lepcha and Ugen Lepcha, he said.

The policemen, posted at Sangakalang checkpost, were on their way to Lingzya locality to bring an accused in connection with a case, he said.

The injured persons have been taken to the Mangan district hospital for treatment, the SDM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

