Iraq's Sadr decides to withdraw from the political process - state news agency

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 00:51 IST
Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Wednesday that he decided to withdraw from the political process so as not to be involved with "corrupt" politicians, the state news agency reported.

Sadr's announcement comes after he asked lawmakers from his Sadrist bloc to resign from the parliament, amid a prolonged stalemate over forming a government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

