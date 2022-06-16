Left Menu

Indian Army, Airforce carry out Aerial Insertion, Water Parachute Jumps Exercise in Himachal

The Indian Army and Indian Airforce jointly validated aerial insertion and deployment of special forces operatives by means of water parachute jumps on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 02:46 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 02:46 IST
Indian Army, Airforce carry out Aerial Insertion, Water Parachute Jumps Exercise in Himachal
Visual from the joint drill in Himachal Pradesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army and Indian Airforce jointly validated aerial insertion and deployment of special forces operatives by means of water parachute jumps on Tuesday. The joint exercise will continue for two days and is currently under progress at the Gobind Sagar Reservoir (Himachal Pradesh).

The joint forces practised aerial insertion and landing drills on water for rapid response into hostile territory. This exercise has further refined drills and procedures for joint planning and execution of such operations augmenting their employability in multiple spectrums of conflict in varied terrain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
2
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global
4
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022