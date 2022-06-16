Indian Army, Airforce carry out Aerial Insertion, Water Parachute Jumps Exercise in Himachal

The Indian Army and Indian Airforce jointly validated aerial insertion and deployment of special forces operatives by means of water parachute jumps on Tuesday. The joint exercise will continue for two days and is currently under progress at the Gobind Sagar Reservoir (Himachal Pradesh).

The joint forces practised aerial insertion and landing drills on water for rapid response into hostile territory. This exercise has further refined drills and procedures for joint planning and execution of such operations augmenting their employability in multiple spectrums of conflict in varied terrain. (ANI)

