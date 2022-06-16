Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM reviews preparations ahead of PM Modi's 2-day visit

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday reviewed the preparations for the two-day visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for June 16 in Dharamshala.

Visual of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur addressing the meet (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Chief Minister presided over the review meeting and directed the concerned authorities to ensure proper arrangements as per protocol.

Jai Ram also reviews the preparations for the roadshow. He said that various cultural folk groups will be present at the venue of the roadshow in their traditional attires and with musical instruments. Earlier, Chief Minister also visited the venue of the All-India Chief Secretaries' conclave.

Speaker Vidhan Sabha Vipin Singh Parmar, MP and State BJP president Suresh Kashyap, MP Kishan Kapoor, Chairman Wool Federation Trilok Kapoor, MLA Dharamshala Vishal Nehria, Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, Principal Secretary GAD Bharat Khera, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal, Superintendent of Police Khushal Sharma and other senior officers were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

