Mumbai traffic police urges people to demand helmets from dealers while buying two-wheelers

The Mumbai police has appealed to people to demand helmets from dealers while purchasing two-wheelers, an official said on Thursday.

Additional commissioner of police (traffic) Mahesh Patil issued a statement in this regard on Wednesday, reminding two-wheeler manufacturers to provide the protective gear with vehicles, he said.

As per the statement, section 138 (4) (f) of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules mandates manufacturers to provide helmets to buyers at the time of purchase of two-wheelers. The traffic police in the statement has urged people to demand helmets while buying two-wheelers from dealers in keeping with the Central Motor Vehicles Rules.

In a notification issued last month, the traffic police had made helmets mandatory for pillion riders as well and warned of action against those who violate the rule, the official said. The traffic police had earlier announced that a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on persons riding motorcycles and pillion without wearing a helmet or their licenses would be suspended.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)