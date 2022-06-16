KOLKATA TEA AUCTION -2

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 14:18 IST
Quotations are in Rs./Kg. for different categories of CTC & Orthodox C T C : BROKENS(In Rs./Kg.) FANNINGS(In Rs./Kg.) Best Assam 360.00-420.00 350.00-400.00 Good Assam 300.00-360.00 300.00-350.00 Medium Assa 240.00-300.00 250.00-300.00 Good Dooars 270.00-320.00 Unquoted.

rest all unquoted ---- ORTHOIDOX WHOLE LEAF(Rs/Kg) BROKENS(Rs./Kg) FANNINGS(Rs./Kg.) Best Assam 390.00-420.00 380.00-410.00 240.00-270.00 Good Assam 360.00-390.00 350.00-380.00 210.00-240.00 Medium Assam 330.00-360.00 320.00-350.00 180.00-210.00 rest all unquoted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

