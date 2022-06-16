Russia fines Google $260,000 for breaching data localization rules - Tass

A Moscow court fined Alphabet's Google 15 million roubles ($260,000) on Thursday for refusing to comply with Russia's law requiring technology companies to localize user data, the TASS news agency reported.

Russia has issued multiple fines to U.S. technology companies in recent years over a string of infringements with the country's increasingly strict online laws.

