Stalker held from Bahadurgarh, sent sexual content to over 200 women

A 32-year-old juice factory worker was arrested from Haryana for allegedly stalking and sending sexual images and videos to over 200 women, police said on Thursday. It was revealed that Kumar lives in Bahadurgarh with his family and had some marital issues, due to which he started sending friend requests to random women on social media and harassing them through calling and messaging apps, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 15:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 32-year-old juice factory worker was arrested from Haryana for allegedly stalking and sending sexual images and videos to over 200 women, police said on Thursday. The accused has been identified as Manoj Kumar, a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana, they said. According to police, a complaint was received from a 28-year-old woman, who has a beauty page on Facebook. She alleged that some unknown person had been stalking and harassing her through anonymous calls and WhatsApp messages and had been sending her sexual images and videos. During the investigation, information was sought from various social media platforms to identify the alleged stalker. On the basis of information gleaned, the accused was identified as someone working in a juice factory in Bahadurgarh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Kumar was arrested and a mobile phone with sexually explicit material stored on it was recovered from him, the DCP said, adding that the phone was used for sending sexually-charged content to people. It was revealed that Kumar lives in Bahadurgarh with his family and had some marital issues, due to which he started sending friend requests to random women on social media and harassing them through calling and messaging apps, police said. In desperation, he sent sexual videos to his victims and even called or messaged them at inappropriate times, they said. Kumar has admitted to stalking and harassing around 200 women through various social media platforms. The mobile phone and SIM cards used by him for committing the offense have also been recovered, police added.

