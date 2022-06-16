SC judge MR Shah falls ill in Himachal, being airlifted to Delhi, sources
Supreme Court Judge Justice M R Shah was being airlifted to Delhi after falling sick in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, according to sources. Justice Shah suffered some discomfort in the chest, they said. Justice Shah had presided over a vacation bench in the top court last week.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 16:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Supreme Court Judge Justice M R Shah was being airlifted to Delhi after falling sick in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, according to sources. Justice Shah suffered some discomfort in the chest, they said. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana was in touch with Justice Shah and the Ministry of Home Affairs to bring him to Delhi for treatment, said the sources. Justice Shah had presided over a vacation bench in the top court last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kashmir essential part of PM Modi's New India journey: Jitendra Singh
Buying wide-body aircraft is ''just a matter of time'' once Indian airports become hubs: IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta.
GODAWAN, THE ARTISANAL INDIAN SINGLE MALT, SPREADS ITS WINGS TO DUBAI
Indian-origin youth fined for breaching COVID-19 regulations in Singapore
First look of UV Films Guthlee Ladoo unveiled at the India Pavilion, Cannes Film Festival