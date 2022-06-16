Left Menu

SC judge MR Shah falls ill in Himachal, being airlifted to Delhi, sources

Supreme Court Judge Justice M R Shah was being airlifted to Delhi after falling sick in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, according to sources. Justice Shah suffered some discomfort in the chest, they said. Justice Shah had presided over a vacation bench in the top court last week.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 16:20 IST
SC judge MR Shah falls ill in Himachal, being airlifted to Delhi, sources
  • Country:
  • India

Supreme Court Judge Justice M R Shah was being airlifted to Delhi after falling sick in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, according to sources. Justice Shah suffered some discomfort in the chest, they said. Chief Justice of India N V Ramana was in touch with Justice Shah and the Ministry of Home Affairs to bring him to Delhi for treatment, said the sources. Justice Shah had presided over a vacation bench in the top court last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022