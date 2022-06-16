Left Menu

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-06-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 16:21 IST
Russia's war of "unimaginable cruelty" in Ukraine must end - Scholz
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
The Ukrainian town of Irpin, like Bucha before it, has become a symbol of the "cruelty" of Russia's war in Ukraine and its senseless violence, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on a visit to the Kyiv suburb, adding that the war must end.

Scholz is visiting Kyiv with the French, Italian and Romanian leaders, where they are due to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"Irpin, like Bucha, has become a symbol of the unimaginable cruelty of the Russian war, of senseless violence," Scholz wrote on Twitter. "The brutal destruction of this city is a warning: this war must end."

