Adani attends inauguration of innovation centre in Pawar home turf Baramati

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-06-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 16:48 IST
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Industrialist Gautam Adani on Thursday attended the inauguration of a science and innovation activity centre in Baramati, the home turf of NCP president Sharad Pawar in Pune district.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of Sharad Pawar.

Maharashtra MLA Rohit Pawar, the grandson of the NCP president, was seen driving the billionaire businessman in his car to the event venue.

Besides Adani, noted nuclear physicist Anil Kakodkar and state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar were also present on the occasion.

The Adani group chairman also attended the valedictory ceremony of boot camp (training course) of the 'Sharad Pawar Inspire Fellowship in Agriculture'.

