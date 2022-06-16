Ukraine says Russia wants to destroy Ukrainian statehood and nation

Russia's strategic goal in the war in Ukraine is the complete destruction of Ukrainian statehood and the Ukrainian nation, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Thursday.

She told a briefing that the situation remained difficult for Ukrainian forces and that Russia's main focus now was on establishing full control over the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)