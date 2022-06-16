Left Menu

Security forces detect IED planted by militants in J-K’s Pulwama

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-06-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 18:02 IST
Security forces on Thursday averted a major tragedy with timely detection of an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Two associates of terrorists have been arrested in connection with the recovery of the IED, a senior police official said.

“Police and other security forces averted a major tragedy by recovering an IED, weighing around 15 kilograms, planted by terrorists in village Armullah in Litter area of Pulwama,'' he said.

The official said a case has been registered in this regard.

