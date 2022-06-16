Fragmentation of euro area is a "top concern" -Austrian finance minister
The rising spreads between German government bonds and those of euro countries with higher debts are a "top concern" for euro area policymakers, Austrian finance minister Magnus Brunner said on Thursday before a meeting with other euro finance ministers.
