2 killed as tractor-trolley overturns in UP's Pilibhit

Two people were killed and as many seriously injured on Thursday when a tractor-trolley laden with bricks overturned here, police said.

The incident took place in Jahanabad area, they said, adding that the deceased has been identified as Pushpendra (19) and Hori Lal (20). Station House Officer, Jahanabad, Prabhas Chandra said the two injured were rushed to a hospital where their condition was stated to be serious.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for the postmortem.

