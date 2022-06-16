Left Menu

French army said it killed close to 40 people in anti-terrorism strike in Niger

French army said it killed close to 40 people in anti-terrorism strike in Niger
The French army said in a statement its Barkhane forces killed close to 40 people in an anti-terrorism strike in a the border region Niger with Burkina Faso on June 14. Armed men killed at least 100 civilians in a rural district of northern Burkina Faso close to the border with Niger over the weekend, a security source said.

The French army in Thursday's statement did not elaborate whether the strike was linked to the incident.

