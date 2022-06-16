Left Menu

Army aspirants protest against 'Agnipath' scheme in Ranchi

After police persuasion, the job aspirants moved towards Ranchi railway station.Railway Protection Force RPF stopped the protestors from entering the railway station and they were not allowed to demonstrate.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-06-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 20:18 IST
Army aspirants protest against 'Agnipath' scheme in Ranchi
  • Country:
  • India

Hundreds of Army aspirants took to the streets of Ranchi on Thursday in protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme for short-term contractual employment in the defence forces as soldiers.

Defying the prohibitory order imposed in some areas here following a violent protest on June 10, the armed forces aspirants who came from different parts of the state, assembled at the Army recruitment office on Main Road and shouted slogans demanding a rollback of the decision. However, police officers arrived at the spot and persuaded the youngsters to withdraw their protest from the spot. After police persuasion, the job aspirants moved towards Ranchi railway station.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) stopped the protestors from entering the railway station and they were not allowed to demonstrate. An aspirant told media persons, “I had cleared my medical and physical tests for Army recruitment two years ago and was waiting for the written examination, which was pending due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, we are being told that all examinations will be conducted under the new scheme. It means, we lost two valuable years.” The Agnipath scheme allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the armed forces for a period of four years. People to be selected under the scheme will be known as Agniveers.

Another protestor said, “After four years, only 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be enrolled in the regular cadre of the armed forces. If I am not retained, where will I find another job? It might destroy my future.” PTI SAN MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
4
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022