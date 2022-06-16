Left Menu

Protest held in Sri Lankan capital against proposed wind mill project by Adani Group

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 16-06-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 20:35 IST
Protest held in Sri Lankan capital against proposed wind mill project by Adani Group
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

A demonstration was held here in the Sri Lankan capital on Thursday against the proposed wind mill project to be undertaken by India’s Adani group in the northeastern region of Mannar.

The protesters from the Gotagogama (President Gotabaya go home) gathered at the busy Bambalapitiya sector south of Colombo.

They held placards questioning the lack of transparency in the awarding of the project to the Adani Group while shouting slogans against the Indian business conglomerate.

The 500 MW wind mill project caused much storm after last week’s parliamentary oversight committee proceedings.

The remarks made at the committee hearing and later action by MMC Ferdinando, the state power entity’s chair to retract them forced his resignation.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa himself had to issue a counter to Ferdinando's comments on the project.

The Adani Group spokesperson issued a statement on Monday on the controversy, saying: ''Our intent in investing in Sri Lanka is to address the needs of a valued neighbour. As a responsible corporate, we see this as a necessary part of the partnership that our two nations have always shared''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
4
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022