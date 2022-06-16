Left Menu

Indo-Bangladesh Joint Military Exercise SAMPRITI-X concludes at Jashore

The joint exercise, besides promoting understanding and interoperability between the two armies, further helped in strengthening ties between India and Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 20:59 IST
The aim of the exercise was to strengthen the military relations between the two countries. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)
  • Country:
  • India

Indo-Bangladesh bilateral Joint Military Exercise "Ex SAMPRITI-X" concluded at Jashore Military Station, Bangladesh today. The Closing Ceremony of the 10th edition of "Ex Sampriti" was attended by Lieutenant General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan, Chief of General Staff, Bangladesh Army along with Major General Praveen Chhabra, General Officer Commanding 20 Mountain Division of Indian Army, and Major General Md Nurul Anwar, General Officer Commanding 55 Division of Bangladesh Army.

The aim of the exercise was to strengthen the military relations between the two countries. The exercise also provided an opportunity for the contingents from both the Armies to understand each other's tactical drills and operational techniques as well as to share their experience in Counter Insurgency/ Counter Terrorism, Peace Keeping, and Disaster Relief Operation under the United Nations mandate. Senior officers of both the Armies conveyed their appreciation to the participating contingents for achieving the objectives of the Exercise.

Besides training, both contingents also participated in a number of activities including friendly football and cricket matches. The joint exercise, besides promoting understanding and interoperability between the two armies, further helped in strengthening ties between India and Bangladesh.

(With Inputs from PIB)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

