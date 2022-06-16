France: Nearly 40 jihadis killed in drone strikes in Niger
French drone strikes killed nearly 40 Islamic extremists earlier this week who were traveling on motorcycles near Nigers border with Burkina Faso, Frances military announced Thursday.In a statement, the French military called the strikes a new tactical success for Frances counterterrorism efforts in Africas Sahel region, named Operation Barkhane.Intelligence obtained from Nigerien units in contact with the column confirmed that the motorcycles belonged to an armed terrorist group moving between Burkina Faso and Niger, Barkhane said in the statement.
