PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 21:08 IST
Agnipath row: Youth Cong workers stage protest near Jantar Mantar in Delhi
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) took out a rally on Thursday against the recently-announced ''Agnipath'' scheme for recruitment into the armed forces, which they said is misleading the country's youngsters.

The protesters raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre. The IYC activists said they were marching from Kerala House to Jantar Mantar but were stopped by police.

Another group of people said they were staging a peaceful protest at Connaught Place but were detained by police. They also accused the police of using force against them.

Police said six people were detained for staging protests without permission.

A senior police officer said there were ''five to six'' people who came to Connaught Place to protest against the ''Agnipath'' scheme.

''They applied for permission to take out a march around 6.30 pm, but were denied. We tried to persuade them, saying since they do not have permission, they cannot take out a march. As they still tried to take out a march, they were detained around 7.30 pm and taken to the Mandir Marg police station,'' the officer said.

Two gates of the Rajiv Chowk metro station were briefly closed.

''Due to security reasons, Gate No. 5 and 6 are closed at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. All other gates are operational,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

