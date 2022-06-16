Man arrested for raping 8-year-old girl in southeast Delhi's Badarpur

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, police said on Thursday.

The Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the police seeking a detailed action taken report in the matter.

The accused, a casual labourer, and the eight-year-old minor's family shared a two-room rented accommodation, they said, adding that the incident happened on Tuesday when the the girl was home alone. The accused took her to a room and allegedly raped her, they said.

The accused is a drug addict, police said.

In the evening, when the minor’s mother came back from work, she noticed bite marks on her daughter’s face and on Wednesday morning she noticed other injury marks on her body, a senior police officer said.

Upon asking, the minor narrated the ordeal following which the mother informed police about the incident, the officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said, ''On June 15, information was received at the Badarpur police station regarding rape of a minor girl.'' The police immediately rushed to the spot and took the victim and her mother to AIIMS for medical assistance, the DCP said.

In a complaint filed on Wednesday, the mother had alleged that their neighbour, a native of Agra, raped her daughter and fled, Pandey said.

The accused was arrested from his relative’s house in Haryana on the same day, she said.

''Four teams were formed to raid the likely whereabouts of the accused. With the help of technical surveillance, he was arrested last night from Baminikhera village in Haryana’s Palwal district from his relative's house,'' the DCP said.

A case under sections 376 (rape), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered, police said. In its notice, the DCW termed the matter ''very serious'' and asked the police to provide the copy of FIR, details of accused arrested and detailed action taken report in the matter by June 20.

