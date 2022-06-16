Left Menu

Youth commits suicide in Rohtak

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-06-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 22:36 IST
Youth commits suicide in Rohtak
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old youth committed suicide in a room in his paying guest accommodation in Haryana's Rohtak on Thursday, a police official said.

The youth was living in a paying guest accommodation in Rohtak's Dev Colony, Inspector Pramod Gautam, SHO, PGIMS, said over the phone.

He said no suicide note was found and the youth was identified as Sachin.

The SHO said it has come to the fore in preliminary investigation that he used to remain mentally disturbed.

When asked that some reports said he was aspiring to join the Army and had some apprehensions about the Centre's ''Agnipath'' scheme for recruitment to the armed forces, the police official said, ''Nothing of that sort has come to the fore during investigation so far.'' The SHO said the youth's family too has not said anything like that. Sachin belonged to Jind district, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global
4
Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday - WSJ

Elon Musk expected to confirm desire to own Twitter in meeting Thursday - WS...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022