Youth commits suicide in Rohtak

A 23-year-old youth committed suicide in a room in his paying guest accommodation in Haryana's Rohtak on Thursday, a police official said.

The youth was living in a paying guest accommodation in Rohtak's Dev Colony, Inspector Pramod Gautam, SHO, PGIMS, said over the phone.

He said no suicide note was found and the youth was identified as Sachin.

The SHO said it has come to the fore in preliminary investigation that he used to remain mentally disturbed.

When asked that some reports said he was aspiring to join the Army and had some apprehensions about the Centre's ''Agnipath'' scheme for recruitment to the armed forces, the police official said, ''Nothing of that sort has come to the fore during investigation so far.'' The SHO said the youth's family too has not said anything like that. Sachin belonged to Jind district, he said.

