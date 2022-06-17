Left Menu

Reshuffle in mid-level bureaucracy in Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-06-2022 00:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 00:32 IST
  • India

The Odisha Government on Thursday effected a major reshuffle in the middle level of bureaucracy by changing the portfolio of 16 officers including district collectors, sub-collectors, project directors and district rural development agencies.

The officers' fresh postings were made following the complete revamp of the state's Council of Ministers by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on June 5.

The General Administration & Public Grievance Department in a notification said that Sudhansu Mohan Samal, a 2010 batch IAS Officer and Collector & DM of Deogarh, is appointed as Joint Secretary, Water Resources Department while Kandhamal Collector Dr Brundha D is appointed as Managing Director, Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited.

Prem Chandra Chaudhary, State Project Director (SPD), Odisha Adarsh Vidyalay (OAV), is appointed as Director, Agriculture and Food Production, Odisha, Bhubaneswar. K. Sudarshan Chakravarthy, Collector & DM of Balasore, is appointed as Collector & DM, Khurda district.

Sangram Keshari Mohapatra, Collector & DM of Khurda is transferred and posted as State Project Director, OAV.

Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Collector & DM, Sundargarh, who also holds certain additional charges, is appointed as Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation.

Kulange Vijay Amruta, Collector & DM of Ganjam is appointed as Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation. He is allowed to remain in charge of CEO, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited and Managing Director, Capital Region Urban Transport.

