Goa govt forms SIT to probe land grabbing cases

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that the state government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all land-grabbing cases in Goa.

ANI | Goa (Panaji) | Updated: 17-06-2022 03:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 03:35 IST
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that the state government has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all land-grabbing cases in Goa. Speaking to ANI, the Chief Minister said that the SIT formed will be headed by Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Nidhin Valsan. The SIT team will entertain complaints from the people in connection with illegal land grabbing and conversion cases.

"Revenue department, Registration Department and Archaeology Department will lead the SIT team formed to probe illegal land grabbing and fraudulent transfer of land tracts. The cases of illegal land grabbing have increased from 20 years to now, especially in coastal areas. Those who live abroad, their land is transferred to someone else's name, this SIT has been formed for similar cases," said Sawant. He further said that even government-owned land had been fraudulently transferred as part of the ongoing scam.

The SIT will also probe cases where land owned by foreign nationals is transferred to others illegally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

