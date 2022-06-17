Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinian gunmen in West Bank -Israeli army

Israeli troops killed three Palestinian gunmen during a firefight in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Israel's military said.

The military said soldiers operating in the area of Jenin city came under fire from suspects in a vehicle on the side of a road. "Armed assailants inside the vehicle began shooting at the soldiers, who responded with live fire to neutralize the assailants," the military said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said three people had been killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)