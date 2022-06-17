Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinian gunmen in West Bank -Israeli army
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-06-2022 09:51 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 09:43 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli troops killed three Palestinian gunmen during a firefight in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Israel's military said.
The military said soldiers operating in the area of Jenin city came under fire from suspects in a vehicle on the side of a road. "Armed assailants inside the vehicle began shooting at the soldiers, who responded with live fire to neutralize the assailants," the military said.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said three people had been killed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli
- Palestinian
- West Bank
- Israel
- The Palestinian Health Ministry
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh holds bilateral talks with Israeli Defence Minister
Uri Zohar, avant garde Israeli director turned rabbi, dies
Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian in West Bank, Palestinian health ministry says
Rajnath holds "productive" talks with visiting Israeli defense minister
Israeli Defence Minister Gantz meets India's top leadership; seeks cooperation in defence and other fields