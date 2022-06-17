Karnataka CM Bommai leaves for Delhi to attend GST Meeting
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai left for Delhi to attend the GST Group of Ministers meeting on Thursday.
ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-06-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 12:30 IST
"I am leaving for Delhi to participate in the GST meeting. I will be back later in the evening today itself," Bommai said, speaking to media persons.
Replying to a question on the possibility of meeting any national leaders in Delhi, Bommai said, "I am not scheduled to meet anyone in Delhi. BJP National President JP Nadda is coming to Bengaluru tomorrow." (ANI)
