Karnataka CM Bommai leaves for Delhi to attend GST Meeting

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai left for Delhi to attend the GST Group of Ministers meeting on Thursday.

"I am leaving for Delhi to participate in the GST meeting. I will be back later in the evening today itself," Bommai said, speaking to media persons.

Replying to a question on the possibility of meeting any national leaders in Delhi, Bommai said, "I am not scheduled to meet anyone in Delhi. BJP National President JP Nadda is coming to Bengaluru tomorrow." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)